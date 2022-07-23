Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. At what time was its velocity greatest?
The position of an object is given by 𝓍 = At + Bt², where 𝓍 is in meters and t is in seconds. What are the units of A and B?
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Key Concepts
Kinematic Equations
Dimensional Analysis
Units of Measurement
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the velocity constant?
Sketch the v vs. t graph for the object whose displacement as a function of time is given by Fig. 2–40.
The position of an object along a straight tunnel as a function of time is plotted in Fig. 2–40. What is its average velocity between t = 25.0 s and t = 30.0 s?
A bowling ball traveling with constant speed hits the pins at the end of a bowling lane 16.5 m long. The bowler hears the sound of the ball hitting the pins 2.75 s after the ball is released from his hands. What is the speed of the ball, assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s?
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the acceleration constant?