Textbook Question
An airplane is traveling 815 km/h in a direction 41.5° west of north (Fig. 3–40). Find the components of the velocity vector in the northerly and westerly directions.
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An airplane is traveling 815 km/h in a direction 41.5° west of north (Fig. 3–40). Find the components of the velocity vector in the northerly and westerly directions.
Figure 3–39 shows two vectors, and , whose magnitudes are A = 6.8 units and B = 5.5 units. Determine if = + . Give the magnitude and direction for each.