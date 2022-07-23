Textbook Question
An airplane is traveling 815 km/h in a direction 41.5° west of north (Fig. 3–40). Find the components of the velocity vector in the northerly and westerly directions.
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An airplane is traveling 815 km/h in a direction 41.5° west of north (Fig. 3–40). Find the components of the velocity vector in the northerly and westerly directions.
A delivery truck travels 21 blocks north, 16 blocks east, and 26 blocks south. What is its final displacement from the origin? Assume the blocks are equal length.