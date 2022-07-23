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Ch. 05 - Using Newton's Laws: Friction, Circular Motion, Drag Forces
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 05 - Using Newton's Laws: Friction, Circular Motion, Drag ForcesProblem 41
Chapter 5, Problem 41

On an ice rink two skaters of equal mass grab hands and spin in a mutual circle once every 2.5 s. If we assume their arms are each 0.80 m long and their individual masses are 55.0 kg, how hard are they pulling on one another?

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1
Determine the angular velocity (ω) of the skaters. The angular velocity is given by the formula: ω=2πT, where T is the period of rotation (2.5 s).
Calculate the centripetal force (Fc) required to keep each skater moving in a circle. The formula for centripetal force is: Fc=mrω2, where m is the mass of one skater (55.0 kg), r is the radius of the circle (0.80 m), and ω is the angular velocity calculated in step 1.
Substitute the values of m, r, and ω into the centripetal force formula to express the force mathematically. This will give the magnitude of the force each skater exerts on the other.
Recognize that the force calculated in step 3 is the tension in their arms, as this is the force that provides the centripetal force for circular motion.
Verify the units of the final expression to ensure they are consistent with force (Newtons, N). This step ensures the calculation is dimensionally correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In this scenario, the skaters exert a centripetal force on each other as they spin, which is necessary to maintain their circular motion. The formula for centripetal force is F = (mv^2)/r, where m is mass, v is the tangential velocity, and r is the radius of the circular path.
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Tangential Velocity

Tangential velocity is the linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, measured at any point along the circumference. It can be calculated using the formula v = 2πr/T, where r is the radius and T is the period of rotation. In this case, the period is 2.5 seconds, and the radius is the length of the skaters' arms, which affects how quickly they are moving around the circle.
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Newton's Third Law of Motion

Newton's Third Law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This principle applies to the skaters as they pull on each other while spinning; the force exerted by one skater on the other is matched by an equal force in the opposite direction. Understanding this law is crucial for determining the forces at play between the skaters as they maintain their circular motion.
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