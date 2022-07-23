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Ch. 05 - Using Newton's Laws: Friction, Circular Motion, Drag Forces
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 05 - Using Newton's Laws: Friction, Circular Motion, Drag ForcesProblem 29b
Chapter 5, Problem 29b

Two blocks made of different materials connected together by a thin cord slide down a ramp inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal, Fig. 5–40 (block B is above block A). The masses of the blocks are mA and mB, and the coefficients of friction are μA and μB. If mA = mB = 4.0kg, and μA = 0.20 and μB = 0.30, determine the tension in the cord, for an angle θ = 32°.
Two blocks on an inclined plane connected by a cord, with labels for mass and angle of incline.

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1
Identify the forces acting on each block. For both blocks A and B, the forces include gravity (m_A * g and m_B * g), the normal force perpendicular to the ramp, the frictional force opposing motion, and the tension in the cord (T).
Break down the forces into components parallel and perpendicular to the incline. The gravitational force parallel to the incline is m * g * sin(θ), and the normal force is m * g * cos(θ). The frictional force is given by μ * Normal force, which becomes μ * m * g * cos(θ).
Write the equations of motion for each block. For block A: m_A * g * sin(θ) - T - μ_A * m_A * g * cos(θ) = m_A * a. For block B: m_B * g * sin(θ) + T - μ_B * m_B * g * cos(θ) = m_B * a. Here, 'a' is the acceleration of the system, which is the same for both blocks since they are connected by the cord.
Combine the two equations to eliminate T and solve for the acceleration 'a'. Add the left-hand sides of the equations and set them equal to the sum of the right-hand sides. This will give you a single equation in terms of 'a'.
Once 'a' is determined, substitute it back into one of the original equations (e.g., for block A or block B) to solve for the tension T in the cord. Rearrange the equation to isolate T, and substitute the known values for m_A, m_B, μ_A, μ_B, g, and θ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is crucial for analyzing the forces acting on the blocks as they slide down the ramp, allowing us to calculate the tension in the cord by considering the forces of gravity, friction, and the tension itself.
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Frictional Force

Frictional force is the resistance that one surface or object encounters when moving over another. It is calculated as the product of the normal force and the coefficient of friction. In this scenario, the different coefficients of friction for blocks A and B will affect their respective accelerations and the overall tension in the cord connecting them.
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Inclined Plane Dynamics

Inclined plane dynamics involves analyzing the motion of objects on a slope, where gravitational force can be resolved into components parallel and perpendicular to the incline. The angle of inclination (θ) plays a significant role in determining the effective gravitational force acting on the blocks, influencing both their acceleration down the ramp and the tension in the connecting cord.
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Two blocks made of different materials connected together by a thin cord slide down a ramp inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal, Fig. 5–40 (block B is above block A). The masses of the blocks are mA and mB, and the coefficients of friction are μA and μB. If mA = mB=4.0kg, and μA = 0.20 and μB = 0.30, determine the acceleration of the blocks.

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