Two blocks made of different materials connected together by a thin cord slide down a ramp inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal, Fig. 5–40 (block B is above block A). The masses of the blocks are mA and mB, and the coefficients of friction are μA and μB. If mA = mB=4.0kg, and μA = 0.20 and μB = 0.30, determine the acceleration of the blocks.
Piles of snow on slippery roofs can become dangerous projectiles as they melt. Consider a chunk of snow at the ridge of a roof with a slope of 24°. As the snow begins to melt, the coefficient of static friction decreases and the snow finally slips. Assuming that the distance from a chunk of snow to the edge of the roof is 6.0 m and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20, calculate the speed of the snow chunk when it slides off the roof.
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Key Concepts
Friction
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematics
Show that if a skier moves at constant speed straight down a slope of angle θ (Example 5–6), then the coefficient of kinetic friction between skis and snow is μₖ = tanθ. Ignore air resistance.
A flatbed truck is carrying a heavy crate. The coefficient of static friction between the crate and the bed of the truck is 0.75. What is the maximum rate at which the driver can decelerate and still avoid having the crate slide against the cab of the truck?
Two blocks made of different materials connected together by a thin cord slide down a ramp inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal, Fig. 5–40 (block B is above block A). The masses of the blocks are mA and mB, and the coefficients of friction are μA and μB. If mA = mB = 4.0kg, and μA = 0.20 and μB = 0.30, determine the tension in the cord, for an angle θ = 32°.
Police investigators, examining the scene of an accident involving a car and an old truck, measure 72-m-long skid marks for the truck, which nearly came to a stop before colliding with the car at rest. The coefficient of kinetic friction between rubber and the pavement is about 0.80. Estimate the initial speed of the truck assuming a level road.
(II) How large must the coefficient of static friction be between the tires and the road if a car is to round a level curve of radius 85 m at a speed of 95 km/h?