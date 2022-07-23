Gravitational Force and Distance

The gravitational force between two objects decreases with the square of the distance between them. This means that if the distance (or radius of orbit) increases, the gravitational force will decrease significantly, following the formula F = G(m1*m2)/r², where F is the gravitational force, G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses, and r is the distance between the centers of the two masses.