A particle is released at a height rE (radius of Earth) above the Earth’s surface. Determine its velocity when it hits the Earth. Ignore air resistance. [Hint: Use Newton’s second law, the law of universal gravitation, the chain rule, and integrate.]
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator moves upward at constant speed?
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Key Concepts
Inclined Plane Dynamics
Relative Motion
Constant Velocity in an Elevator
The value of g is altered by approximately at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where rE is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ rE. What is the meaning of the minus sign in this relation?
Determine the mean distance from Jupiter for each of Jupiter’s principal moons, using Kepler’s third law. Use the mean distance of Io and the periods given in Table 6–3. Compare your results to the values in Table 6–3.
A satellite circles a spherical planet of unknown mass in a circular orbit of radius 1.6 x 10⁷ m. The magnitude of the gravitational force exerted on the satellite by the planet is 120 N. What would be the magnitude of the gravitational force exerted on the satellite by the planet if the radius of the orbit were increased to 3.0 x 10⁷m?
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator accelerates downward at 0.50 g?
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator falls freely?