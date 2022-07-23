Use the binomial expansion to show that the value of g is altered by approximately at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where rE is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ rE.
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator falls freely?
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Key Concepts
Inclined Plane Dynamics
Free Fall
Relative Acceleration
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator moves upward at constant speed?
The value of g is altered by approximately at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where rE is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ rE. What is the meaning of the minus sign in this relation?
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An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator accelerates downward at 0.50 g?