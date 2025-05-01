Use the binomial expansion to show that the value of g is altered by approximately at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where rE is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ rE.
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator accelerates downward at 0.50 g?
Key Concepts
Inclined Plane Dynamics
Relative Acceleration
Newton's Second Law
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator moves upward at constant speed?
The value of g is altered by approximately at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where rE is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ rE. What is the meaning of the minus sign in this relation?
Four masses are arranged as shown in Fig. 6–28. Determine the x and y components of the gravitational force on the mass at the origin (m). Write the force in vector notation (î, ĵ).
Determine the mean distance from Jupiter for each of Jupiter’s principal moons, using Kepler’s third law. Use the mean distance of Io and the periods given in Table 6–3. Compare your results to the values in Table 6–3.
An inclined plane, fixed to the inside of an elevator, makes a 38° angle with the floor. A mass m slides on the plane without friction. What is its acceleration relative to the plane if the elevator falls freely?