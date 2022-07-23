How much work can a 3.0-hp motor do in 1.0h?

Power and Time Relationship

Power is defined as the rate at which work is done or energy is transferred over time. The relationship can be expressed as P = W/t, where P is power, W is work, and t is time. This means that to find the total work done by a motor over a specific time period, one can rearrange the formula to W = P × t, allowing for the calculation of work based on the motor's power rating and the duration of operation.