Suppose we have three masses, m₁ , m₂ and m₃, that initially are extremely (≈ infinitely) far apart from each other. The work needed to bring them to the positions shown in Fig. 8–50 is W = - G ((m₁m₂/ r₁₂) + (m₁m₃/r₁₃) + (m₂m₃/r₂₃)). Is W equal to the binding energy of the system—that is, is W equal to the energy required to separate the components by an infinite distance? Explain.
Proper design of automobile braking systems must account for heat buildup under heavy braking. Calculate the thermal energy dissipated from brakes in a 1500-kg car that descends a 17° hill. The car begins braking when its speed is 95 km/h and slows to a speed of 35 km/h in a distance of 0.30 km measured along the road.
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Work-Energy Principle
Heat Transfer
Water flows slowly over a dam at the rate of 320 kg/s and falls vertically 88 m before striking the turbine blades. Calculate the rate at which mechanical energy is transferred to the turbine blades, assuming 55% efficiency.
The potential energy of the two atoms in a diatomic (two-atom) molecule can be approximated as (Lennard-Jones potential) U(r) = -(a/r⁶) + (b/r¹²), where r is the distance between the two atoms and a and b are positive constants. At what values of r is U(r) a minimum? A maximum?
How much work can a 3.0-hp motor do in 1.0h?
The two atoms in a diatomic molecule exert an attractive force on each other at large distances and a repulsive force at short distances. The magnitude of the force between two atoms in a diatomic molecule can be approximated by the Lennard-Jones force, or F(r) = F₀ [2(σ/r)¹³ - (σ/r)⁷], where r is the separation between the two atoms, and σ and F₀ are constants. For an oxygen molecule (which is diatomic) F₀ = 9.60 x 10⁻¹¹ N and σ = 3.50 x 100⁻¹¹ m. Integrate the equation for F(r) to determine the potential energy U(r) of the oxygen molecule.
If you stand on a bathroom scale, the spring inside the scale compresses 0.60 mm, and it tells you your weight is 760 N. Now if you jump on the scale from a height of 1.0 m, what does the scale read at its peak? Assume Hooke’s law holds.