Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. In the context of multiple masses, it is calculated based on the distances between them and their respective masses. The formula for gravitational potential energy between two masses is given by U = -G(m₁m₂/r), where G is the gravitational constant, m₁ and m₂ are the masses, and r is the distance between them.