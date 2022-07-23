Water flows slowly over a dam at the rate of 320 kg/s and falls vertically 88 m before striking the turbine blades. Calculate the rate at which mechanical energy is transferred to the turbine blades, assuming 55% efficiency.
Suppose we have three masses, m₁ , m₂ and m₃, that initially are extremely (≈ infinitely) far apart from each other. The work needed to bring them to the positions shown in Fig. 8–50 is W = - G ((m₁m₂/ r₁₂) + (m₁m₃/r₁₃) + (m₂m₃/r₂₃)). Is W equal to the binding energy of the system—that is, is W equal to the energy required to separate the components by an infinite distance? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Work-Energy Principle
Binding Energy
How much work can a 3.0-hp motor do in 1.0h?
Proper design of automobile braking systems must account for heat buildup under heavy braking. Calculate the thermal energy dissipated from brakes in a 1500-kg car that descends a 17° hill. The car begins braking when its speed is 95 km/h and slows to a speed of 35 km/h in a distance of 0.30 km measured along the road.
The two atoms in a diatomic molecule exert an attractive force on each other at large distances and a repulsive force at short distances. The magnitude of the force between two atoms in a diatomic molecule can be approximated by the Lennard-Jones force, or F(r) = F₀ [2(σ/r)¹³ - (σ/r)⁷], where r is the separation between the two atoms, and σ and F₀ are constants. For an oxygen molecule (which is diatomic) F₀ = 9.60 x 10⁻¹¹ N and σ = 3.50 x 100⁻¹¹ m. Integrate the equation for F(r) to determine the potential energy U(r) of the oxygen molecule.
If you stand on a bathroom scale, the spring inside the scale compresses 0.60 mm, and it tells you your weight is 760 N. Now if you jump on the scale from a height of 1.0 m, what does the scale read at its peak? Assume Hooke’s law holds.