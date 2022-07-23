Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. In this scenario, the spring constant is 875 N/m, and the spring is compressed by 0.220 m, allowing us to calculate the force exerted by the spring when released.