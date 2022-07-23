Spring Potential Energy

Spring potential energy is the energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position. It is given by the formula PE_spring = (1/2)kx², where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement from the equilibrium position. In this problem, understanding how the block compresses the spring by 0.20 m allows us to calculate the energy transferred to the spring, which is vital for analyzing the block's motion and velocity at point C.