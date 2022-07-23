Spring Potential Energy

Spring potential energy is the energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position. The amount of energy stored in a spring is given by the formula U = (1/2)kx², where k is the spring constant and x is the compression or extension. This concept is vital for determining how much energy is transferred to the spring when the block compresses it by 0.20 m, impacting the overall energy balance in the system.