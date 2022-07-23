Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the velocity of the block at point C.
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the velocity of the block at point B.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Friction
Spring Potential Energy
A skier of mass m starts from rest at the top of a solid sphere of radius r and slides down its frictionless surface. If friction is present, does the skier fly off at a greater or lesser angle?
Chris jumps off a bridge with a 15-m-long bungee cord (a heavy stretchable cord) tied around his ankle, Fig. 8–37. He falls 15 m before the bungee cord begins to stretch. Chris’s mass is 75 kg and we assume the cord obeys Hooke’s law, F = -kx with k = 55 N/m. If we neglect air resistance, estimate what distance d below the bridge Chris’s foot will be before coming to a stop. Ignore the mass of the cord (not realistic, however) and treat Chris as a particle.
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the thermal energy produced as the block slides from B to C.
You slide down an 8.0-m-high icy hill (≈ frictionless). At the bottom is a level stretch where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.30. How far would you travel across the level stretch?
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the stiffness constant k for the spring.