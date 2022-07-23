Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the velocity of the block at point C.
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the thermal energy produced as the block slides from B to C.
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Friction
Conservation of Energy
Work-Energy Principle
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the velocity of the block at point B.
A skier of mass m starts from rest at the top of a solid sphere of radius r and slides down its frictionless surface. If friction is present, does the skier fly off at a greater or lesser angle?
A spring ( k = 75 N/m) has an equilibrium length of 1.00 m. The spring is compressed to a length of 0.50 m and a mass of 2.0 kg is placed at its free end on a frictionless slope which makes an angle of 41° with respect to the horizontal (Fig. 8–41). The spring is then released. If the mass is attached to the spring, how far up the slope will the mass move before coming to rest?
You slide down an 8.0-m-high icy hill (≈ frictionless). At the bottom is a level stretch where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.30. How far would you travel across the level stretch?
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the stiffness constant k for the spring.