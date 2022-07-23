The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the total kinetic energy of the car when traveling 95 km/h.
A cyclist accelerates from rest at a rate of 1.00 m/s². How fast will a point at the top of the rim of the tire (diameter = 68.0 cm) be moving after 2.75 s? [Hint: At any moment, the lowest point on the tire is in contact with the ground and is at rest—see Fig. 10–69.]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Linear Acceleration
Rotational Motion
Kinematics Equations
Bicycle gears:How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprocketshave 42 and 28 teeth.
How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel.
How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprockets have 52 and 13 teeth, respectively.
On a 12.0-cm-diameter audio compact disc (CD), digital bits of information are encoded sequentially along an outward spiraling path. The spiral starts at radius R₁ = 2.5 cm and winds its way out to radius R₂ = 5.8 cm. To read the digital information, a CD player rotates the CD so that the player’s readout laser scans along the spiral’s sequence of bits at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. Thus the player must accurately adjust the rotational frequency ƒ of the CD as the laser moves outward. Determine the values for ƒ (in units of rpm) when the laser is located at R₁ and when it is at R₂.
The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the fraction of the kinetic energy in the tires and wheels.