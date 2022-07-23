Fraction of Kinetic Energy

The fraction of kinetic energy refers to the proportion of the total kinetic energy that is attributed to a specific part of a system, in this case, the tires and wheels of the car. To find this fraction, one must calculate the kinetic energy of the tires and wheels separately and then divide it by the total kinetic energy of the car, allowing for a clear understanding of how much energy is involved in the motion of the tires.