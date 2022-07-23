Relationship Between Angular Velocities

The relationship between the angular velocities of the front sprocket (ωᵇ) and the rear wheel (ωᵣ) can be expressed using the gear ratio, which is derived from the number of teeth on the sprockets. Specifically, the ratio ωᵣ / ωᵇ can be calculated as the inverse of the gear ratio, which is determined by the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets. This relationship is essential for evaluating how changes in gear affect the bicycle's performance.