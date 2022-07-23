A 5.0-m-long ladder is leaning against the side of a building making a 35° angle with the building. When a person is about 1/3 of the way up, the ladder slips and falls to the ground in 3.0 s. What is the average angular acceleration of the ladder as it falls?
Bicycle gears:How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprocketshave 42 and 28 teeth.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Gear Ratio
Relationship Between Angular Velocities
A hollow cylinder (hoop) is rolling on a horizontal surface at speed v = 3.0 m/s when it reaches an 18° incline. How far up the incline will it go?
The density (mass per unit length) of a thin rod of length ℓ increases uniformly from λ₀ at one end to 3λ₀ at the other end. Determine the moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to the rod through its geometric center.
A cyclist accelerates from rest at a rate of 1.00 m/s². How fast will a point at the top of the rim of the tire (diameter = 68.0 cm) be moving after 2.75 s? [Hint: At any moment, the lowest point on the tire is in contact with the ground and is at rest—see Fig. 10–69.]
How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel.
How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprockets have 52 and 13 teeth, respectively.