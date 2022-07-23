Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. For a rolling object like a hollow cylinder, we must also consider its rotational kinetic energy, which is given by KE_rot = 1/2 Iω², where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity. This combined energy will be relevant in determining how far up the incline the hoop travels.