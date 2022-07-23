A 5.0-m-long ladder is leaning against the side of a building making a 35° angle with the building. When a person is about 1/3 of the way up, the ladder slips and falls to the ground in 3.0 s. What is the average angular acceleration of the ladder as it falls?
The density (mass per unit length) of a thin rod of length ℓ increases uniformly from λ₀ at one end to 3λ₀ at the other end. Determine the moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to the rod through its geometric center.
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Key Concepts
Density Distribution
Moment of Inertia
Integration in Physics
A hollow cylinder (hoop) is rolling on a horizontal surface at speed v = 3.0 m/s when it reaches an 18° incline. How far up the incline will it go?
Bicycle gears:How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprocketshave 42 and 28 teeth.
How is the angular velocity ωᵣ of the rear wheel of a bicycle related to the angular velocity ωբ of the front sprocket and pedals? Let Nբ and Nᵣ be the number of teeth on the front and rear sprockets, respectively, Fig. 10–71, and Rբ and Rᵣ their respective radii. The teeth are spaced the same on both sprockets and the rear sprocket is firmly attached to the rear wheel. Evaluate the ratio ωᵣ / ωբ when the front and rear sprockets have 52 and 13 teeth, respectively.
A crucial part of a piece of machinery starts as a flat uniform cylindrical disk of radius R₀ and mass M. It then has a circular hole of radius R₁ drilled into it (Fig. 10–80). The hole’s center is a distance h from the center of the disk. Find the moment of inertia of this disk (with off-center hole) when rotated about its center, C. [Hint: Consider a solid disk and “subtract” the hole; use the parallel-axis theorem.]
A cord connected at one end to a block which can slide on an inclined plane has its other end wrapped around a cylinder resting in a depression at the top of the plane as shown in Fig. 10–81. Determine the speed of the block after it has traveled 1.80 m along the plane, starting from rest. Assume there is no friction.