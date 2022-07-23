How fast (in rpm) must a centrifuge rotate if a particle 8.0 cm from the axis of rotation is to experience an acceleration of 100,000 g’s?
A child rolls a ball on a level floor 3.1 m to another child. If the ball makes 12.0 revolutions, what is its diameter?
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Key Concepts
Circumference of a Circle
Revolutions and Distance
Linear Distance Measurement
A turntable of radius R₁ is turned by a circular rubber roller of radius R₂ in contact with it at their outer edges. What is the ratio of their angular velocities, ω₁/ω₂?
(II) A child rolls a ball on a level floor 3.1 m to another child. If the ball makes 12.0 revolutions, what is its diameter?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). If a single bit requires 0.50 μm of length along the direction of motion, how many bits per second can the writing head write when it is 3.00 cm from the axis?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). What is the angular velocity (rad/s) of the platter?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). If the reading head of the drive is located 3.00 cm from the rotation axis, what is the linear speed of the point on the platter just below it?