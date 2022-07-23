Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. It is calculated using the formula a = v²/r, where 'a' is the centripetal acceleration, 'v' is the tangential velocity, and 'r' is the radius of the circular path. In this context, understanding how centripetal acceleration relates to the speed of the centrifuge is crucial for solving the problem.