How fast (in rpm) must a centrifuge rotate if a particle 8.0 cm from the axis of rotation is to experience an acceleration of 100,000 g’s?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). If a single bit requires 0.50 μm of length along the direction of motion, how many bits per second can the writing head write when it is 3.00 cm from the axis?
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Linear Speed
Data Transfer Rate
(II) A child rolls a ball on a level floor 3.1 m to another child. If the ball makes 12.0 revolutions, what is its diameter?
(I) A laser beam is directed at the Moon, 380,000 km from Earth. The beam diverges at an angle θ (Fig. 10–50) of 1.4 x 10-5 rad. What diameter spot will it make on the Moon?
A child rolls a ball on a level floor 3.1 m to another child. If the ball makes 12.0 revolutions, what is its diameter?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). What is the angular velocity (rad/s) of the platter?
The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min). If the reading head of the drive is located 3.00 cm from the rotation axis, what is the linear speed of the point on the platter just below it?