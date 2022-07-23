Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time, typically measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). It indicates how quickly an object is speeding up or slowing down its rotation. In this question, calculating the angular acceleration of the bat is necessary to find the torque applied, as it relates to the moment of inertia and the net torque through the equation τ = Iα, where τ is torque, I is moment of inertia, and α is angular acceleration.