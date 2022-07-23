Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Rotational Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 10 - Rotational MotionProblem 38a
Chapter 10, Problem 38a

The forearm in Fig. 10–57 accelerates a 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s² by means of the triceps muscle, as shown. Calculate the torque needed.
Illustration of a forearm holding a 3.6-kg ball, showing triceps muscle and axis of rotation at the elbow.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key variables in the problem: the mass of the ball (m = 3.6 kg), the acceleration of the ball (a = 7.0 m/s²), and the lever arm distance (r). The lever arm distance is typically provided in the diagram, but since the image is not available, we will denote it as r for now.
Calculate the force exerted by the ball using Newton's second law: \( F = m \cdot a \). Substitute the given values for mass and acceleration into the formula.
Understand that torque (\( \tau \)) is the product of the force (F) and the lever arm distance (r), and is given by the formula: \( \tau = F \cdot r \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( \theta \) is the angle between the force vector and the lever arm. Assume \( \theta \) is 90° unless otherwise specified, which simplifies \( \sin(\theta) \) to 1.
Substitute the calculated force (F) and the lever arm distance (r) into the torque formula: \( \tau = F \cdot r \). Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., meters for r).
Conclude by noting that the torque depends on the value of r, which should be obtained from the diagram or problem context. If r is provided, substitute it to compute the numerical value of the torque.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). It is essential in understanding how forces cause objects to rotate around an axis. The direction of torque is determined by the right-hand rule, and it plays a crucial role in analyzing the mechanics of the forearm and muscle actions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is fundamental in calculating the force required to accelerate the 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s². Understanding this law helps in determining the necessary force exerted by the triceps muscle to achieve the desired acceleration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:54
Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Lever Arm

The lever arm is the perpendicular distance from the line of action of the force to the pivot point of rotation. In the context of the forearm, it is crucial for calculating torque, as a longer lever arm results in greater torque for the same amount of force. This concept is vital for understanding how muscles generate torque to lift or accelerate objects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Ice skater closes her arms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The bolts on the cylinder head of an engine require tightening to a torque of 95 m-N. If the six-sided bolt head is 15 mm across (Fig. 10–55), estimate the force applied near each of the six points by a wrench.

1146
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the moment of inertia of the array of point objects shown in Fig. 10–58 about the y axis, and the x axis. Assume m = 22kg, M = 3.2kg, and the objects are wired together by very light, rigid pieces of wire. The array is rectangular and is split through the middle by the x axis. About which axis would it be harder to accelerate this array?

1266
views
Textbook Question

Determine the net torque on the 2.0-m-long uniform beam shown in Fig. 10–56. All forces are shown. Calculate about point P at one end.

1756
views
Textbook Question

The angular acceleration of a wheel, as a function of time, is α = 4.2 t² ― 9.0 t , where α is in rad/s² and t in seconds. If the wheel starts from rest (θ = 0 , ω = 0, at t = 0), determine a formula for the angular position θ, both as a function of time.

1478
views
Textbook Question

A softball player swings a bat, accelerating it from rest to 2.4 rev/s in a time of 0.20 s. Approximate the bat as a 0.90-kg uniform rod of length 0.95 m, and compute the torque the player applies to one end of it.

1348
views
Textbook Question

A dad pushes tangentially on a small hand-driven merry-go-round and is able to accelerate it from rest to a frequency of 15 rpm in 10.0 s. Assume the merry-go-round is a uniform disk of radius 2.5 m and has a mass of 330 kg, and two children (each with a mass of 25 kg) sit opposite each other on the edge. Calculate the torque required to produce the acceleration, neglecting frictional torque. What force is required at the edge?

1565
views