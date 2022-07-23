Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction, and is influenced by the angle at which the force is applied. The formula for torque (τ) is τ = r × F × sin(θ), where r is the distance from the pivot, F is the force applied, and θ is the angle between the force vector and the lever arm.