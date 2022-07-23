The bolts on the cylinder head of an engine require tightening to a torque of 95 m-N. If the six-sided bolt head is 15 mm across (Fig. 10–55), estimate the force applied near each of the six points by a wrench.
Determine the net torque on the 2.0-m-long uniform beam shown in Fig. 10–56. All forces are shown. Calculate about point P at one end.
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Key Concepts
Torque
Net Torque
Equilibrium
Calculate the moment of inertia of the array of point objects shown in Fig. 10–58 about the y axis, and the x axis. Assume m = 22kg, M = 3.2kg, and the objects are wired together by very light, rigid pieces of wire. The array is rectangular and is split through the middle by the x axis. About which axis would it be harder to accelerate this array?
The angular acceleration of a wheel, as a function of time, is α = 4.2 t² ― 9.0 t , where α is in rad/s² and t in seconds. If the wheel starts from rest (θ = 0 , ω = 0, at t = 0), determine a formula for the angular position θ, both as a function of time.
The forearm in Fig. 10–57 accelerates a 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s² by means of the triceps muscle, as shown. Calculate the torque needed.
Pilots can be tested for the stresses of flying high-speed jets in a whirling “human centrifuge,” which takes 1.0 min to turn through 26 complete revolutions before reaching its final speed. What was its final angular speed in rpm?
A softball player swings a bat, accelerating it from rest to 2.4 rev/s in a time of 0.20 s. Approximate the bat as a 0.90-kg uniform rod of length 0.95 m, and compute the torque the player applies to one end of it.