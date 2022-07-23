Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Rotational Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 10 - Rotational MotionProblem 33b
Chapter 10, Problem 33b

Determine the net torque on the 2.0-m-long uniform beam shown in Fig. 10–56. All forces are shown. Calculate about point P at one end.
Diagram of a uniform beam with forces acting at angles, labeled with magnitudes and points P and C for torque calculation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the forces acting on the beam and their respective distances from point P. Label these forces as F₁, F₂, etc., and their distances from point P as r₁, r₂, etc. (Note: The distances should be measured perpendicularly from the line of action of each force to point P).
Recall the formula for torque: τ = r × F × sin(θ), where r is the distance from the pivot point, F is the magnitude of the force, and θ is the angle between the force and the lever arm. For each force, determine the angle θ and calculate the torque contribution.
Assign a sign to each torque based on its direction. Use the convention that counterclockwise torques are positive and clockwise torques are negative.
Sum up all the individual torques to find the net torque about point P. Use the equation: τ_net = Στ = τ₁ + τ₂ + τ₃ + ...
Ensure that the units of torque are consistent (e.g., N·m) and verify that all forces and distances have been accounted for. The result will be the net torque about point P.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction, and is influenced by the angle at which the force is applied. The formula for torque (τ) is τ = r × F × sin(θ), where r is the distance from the pivot, F is the force applied, and θ is the angle between the force vector and the lever arm.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Net Torque

Net torque is the sum of all individual torques acting on an object, taking into account their directions. Positive torque typically causes counterclockwise rotation, while negative torque causes clockwise rotation. To find the net torque, one must consider the contributions from all forces acting on the beam and their respective distances from the pivot point, ensuring to account for the sign of each torque based on its rotational direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Equilibrium

In physics, an object is in equilibrium when the net force and net torque acting on it are both zero. For a beam to be in rotational equilibrium, the sum of the torques about any point must equal zero. This principle is crucial when analyzing systems like beams, as it allows for the determination of unknown forces or torques by setting up equations based on the conditions of equilibrium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:13
Torque & Equilibrium
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The bolts on the cylinder head of an engine require tightening to a torque of 95 m-N. If the six-sided bolt head is 15 mm across (Fig. 10–55), estimate the force applied near each of the six points by a wrench.

1146
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the moment of inertia of the array of point objects shown in Fig. 10–58 about the y axis, and the x axis. Assume m = 22kg, M = 3.2kg, and the objects are wired together by very light, rigid pieces of wire. The array is rectangular and is split through the middle by the x axis. About which axis would it be harder to accelerate this array?

1266
views
Textbook Question

The angular acceleration of a wheel, as a function of time, is α = 4.2 t² ― 9.0 t , where α is in rad/s² and t in seconds. If the wheel starts from rest (θ = 0 , ω = 0, at t = 0), determine a formula for the angular position θ, both as a function of time.

1478
views
Textbook Question

The forearm in Fig. 10–57 accelerates a 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s² by means of the triceps muscle, as shown. Calculate the torque needed.

1640
views
Textbook Question

Pilots can be tested for the stresses of flying high-speed jets in a whirling “human centrifuge,” which takes 1.0 min to turn through 26 complete revolutions before reaching its final speed. What was its final angular speed in rpm?

1498
views
Textbook Question

A softball player swings a bat, accelerating it from rest to 2.4 rev/s in a time of 0.20 s. Approximate the bat as a 0.90-kg uniform rod of length 0.95 m, and compute the torque the player applies to one end of it.

1348
views