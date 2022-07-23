The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the total kinetic energy of the car when traveling 95 km/h.
A solid rubber ball rests on the floor of a railroad car when the car begins moving with acceleration a. Assuming the ball rolls without slipping, what is its acceleration relative to the ground?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Rolling Motion
Relative Motion
A bowling ball of mass 7.3 kg and radius 9.0 cm rolls without slipping down a lane at 3.7 m/s. Calculate its total kinetic energy.
On a 12.0-cm-diameter audio compact disc (CD), digital bits of information are encoded sequentially along an outward spiraling path. The spiral starts at radius R₁ = 2.5 cm and winds its way out to radius R₂ = 5.8 cm. To read the digital information, a CD player rotates the CD so that the player’s readout laser scans along the spiral’s sequence of bits at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. Thus the player must accurately adjust the rotational frequency ƒ of the CD as the laser moves outward. Determine the values for ƒ (in units of rpm) when the laser is located at R₁ and when it is at R₂.
A solid rubber ball rests on the floor of a railroad car when the car begins moving with acceleration a. Assuming the ball rolls without slipping, what is its acceleration relative to the car?
The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the fraction of the kinetic energy in the tires and wheels.
II) A uniform solid sphere of radius r0 = 24.5 cm and mass m = 1.60 kg starts from rest and rolls without slipping down a 30.0° incline that is 10.0 m long. Calculate its translational and rotational speeds when it reaches the bottom. Avoid putting in numbers until the end so you can answer.