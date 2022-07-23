The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the total kinetic energy of the car when traveling 95 km/h.
A solid rubber ball rests on the floor of a railroad car when the car begins moving with acceleration a. Assuming the ball rolls without slipping, what is its acceleration relative to the car?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Rolling Motion
Relative Acceleration
A bowling ball of mass 7.3 kg and radius 9.0 cm rolls without slipping down a lane at 3.7 m/s. Calculate its total kinetic energy.
The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine the fraction of the kinetic energy in the tires and wheels.
A 2.30-m-long pole is balanced vertically on its tip. It starts to fall and its lower end does not slip. What will be the speed of the upper end of the pole just before it hits the ground? [Hint: Use conservation of energy.]
A solid rubber ball rests on the floor of a railroad car when the car begins moving with acceleration a. Assuming the ball rolls without slipping, what is its acceleration relative to the ground?
II) A uniform solid sphere of radius r0 = 24.5 cm and mass m = 1.60 kg starts from rest and rolls without slipping down a 30.0° incline that is 10.0 m long. Calculate its translational and rotational speeds when it reaches the bottom. Avoid putting in numbers until the end so you can answer.