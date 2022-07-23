The bolts on the cylinder head of an engine require tightening to a torque of 95 m-N. If the six-sided bolt head is 15 mm across (Fig. 10–55), estimate the force applied near each of the six points by a wrench.
The angular acceleration of a wheel, as a function of time, is α = 4.2 t² ― 9.0 t , where α is in rad/s² and t in seconds. If the wheel starts from rest (θ = 0 , ω = 0, at t = 0), determine a formula for the angular position θ, both as a function of time.
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Key Concepts
Angular Acceleration
Kinematics of Rotational Motion
Integration in Physics
Determine the net torque on the 2.0-m-long uniform beam shown in Fig. 10–56. All forces are shown. Calculate about point P at one end.
The axle of a wheel is mounted on supports that rest on a rotating turntable as shown in Fig. 10–52. The wheel has angular velocity ω₁ = 48.0 rad/s about its axle, and the turntable has angular velocity ω₂ = 35.0 rad/s about a vertical axis. (Note arrows showing these motions in the figure? What is the resultant angular velocity of the wheel, as seen by an outside observer, at the instant shown? Give the magnitude and direction.
The forearm in Fig. 10–57 accelerates a 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s² by means of the triceps muscle, as shown. Calculate the torque needed.
Pilots can be tested for the stresses of flying high-speed jets in a whirling “human centrifuge,” which takes 1.0 min to turn through 26 complete revolutions before reaching its final speed. What was its final angular speed in rpm?
The axle of a wheel is mounted on supports that rest on a rotating turntable as shown in Fig. 10–52. The wheel has angular velocity ω₁ = 48.0 rad/s about its axle, and the turntable has angular velocity ω₂ = 35.0 rad/s about a vertical axis. (Note arrows showing these motions in the figure.) What is the magnitude and direction of the angular acceleration of the wheel at the instant shown? Take the 𝒵 axis vertically upward and the direction of the axle at the moment shown to be the 𝓍 axis pointing to the right.