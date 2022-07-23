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Ch. 10 - Rotational Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 10 - Rotational MotionProblem 48
Chapter 10, Problem 48

To get a flat, uniform cylindrical satellite spinning at the correct rate, engineers fire four tangential rockets as shown in Fig. 10–61. Suppose that the satellite has a mass of 3600 kg and a radius of 4.0 m, and that the rockets each add a mass of 250 kg. What is the steady force required of each rocket if the satellite is to reach 28 rpm in 5.0 min, starting from rest?
End view of a cylindrical satellite with four tangential rockets firing, labeled with radius R.

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1
Determine the moment of inertia of the satellite. Since the satellite is a flat, uniform cylinder, its moment of inertia about its central axis is given by the formula: I=12MR2, where M is the total mass of the satellite (including the rockets) and R is its radius.
Convert the final angular velocity from rpm to rad/s. The formula for this conversion is: ω=2π×rpm60. Use this to find the angular velocity ω in rad/s.
Calculate the angular acceleration α using the formula: α=ωt, where t is the time in seconds (convert 5.0 minutes to seconds).
Determine the total torque required to achieve the angular acceleration using the formula: τ=Iα, where I is the moment of inertia and α is the angular acceleration.
Find the force required by each rocket. Since the torque is generated by four tangential rockets, the torque due to one rocket is τ=FR. Rearrange this formula to solve for the force F exerted by each rocket: F=τR.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, typically expressed in radians per second or revolutions per minute (rpm). In this question, the satellite needs to achieve a specific angular velocity of 28 rpm, which will determine the necessary forces applied by the rockets to reach that speed within a given time frame.
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Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). In the context of the satellite, the engineers must calculate the net force required to accelerate the satellite to the desired angular velocity, taking into account both the satellite's mass and the additional mass from the rockets.
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Torque

Torque is the rotational equivalent of linear force, representing the tendency of a force to rotate an object about an axis. The rockets must generate sufficient torque to overcome the inertia of the satellite and achieve the desired angular velocity. The torque produced by each rocket can be calculated based on the force exerted and the distance from the axis of rotation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let us treat a helicopter rotor blade as a long thin rod, as shown in Fig. 10–60. If each of the three rotor helicopter blades is 3.75 m long and has a mass of 135 kg, calculate the moment of inertia of the three rotor blades about the axis of rotation.

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Textbook Question

Two blocks are connected by a light string passing over a pulley of radius 0.15 m and moment of inertia I. The blocks move (towards the right) with an acceleration of 1.00 m/s² along their frictionless inclines (see Fig. 10–62). Find the net torque acting on the pulley, and determine its moment of inertia, I.

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Textbook Question

(III) Integrate to derive the formula for the moment of inertia of a uniform thin rod of length ℓ about an axis through its center, perpendicular to the rod (see Fig. 10–21f).

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Textbook Question

Suppose the force Fₜ in the cord hanging from the pulley of Example 10–10, Fig. 10–22, is given by the relation Fₜ = 3.00 t ― 0.20 t² (newtons) where t is in seconds. If the pulley starts from rest, what is the linear speed of a point on its rim 9.0 s later? Ignore friction and use the moment of inertia, calculated in Example 10–10.

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Textbook Question

A 2.30-m-long pole is balanced vertically on its tip. It starts to fall and its lower end does not slip. What will be the speed of the upper end of the pole just before it hits the ground? [Hint: Use conservation of energy.]

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Textbook Question

A dad pushes tangentially on a small hand-driven merry-go-round and is able to accelerate it from rest to a frequency of 15 rpm in 10.0 s. Assume the merry-go-round is a uniform disk of radius 2.5 m and has a mass of 330 kg, and two children (each with a mass of 25 kg) sit opposite each other on the edge. Calculate the torque required to produce the acceleration, neglecting frictional torque. What force is required at the edge?

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