Let us treat a helicopter rotor blade as a long thin rod, as shown in Fig. 10–60. If each of the three rotor helicopter blades is 3.75 m long and has a mass of 135 kg, calculate the moment of inertia of the three rotor blades about the axis of rotation.
Two blocks are connected by a light string passing over a pulley of radius 0.15 m and moment of inertia I. The blocks move (towards the right) with an acceleration of 1.00 m/s² along their frictionless inclines (see Fig. 10–62). Find the net torque acting on the pulley, and determine its moment of inertia, I.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Torque
Moment of Inertia
Newton's Second Law for Rotation
To get a flat, uniform cylindrical satellite spinning at the correct rate, engineers fire four tangential rockets as shown in Fig. 10–61. Suppose that the satellite has a mass of 3600 kg and a radius of 4.0 m, and that the rockets each add a mass of 250 kg. What is the steady force required of each rocket if the satellite is to reach 28 rpm in 5.0 min, starting from rest?
A bowling ball of mass 7.3 kg and radius 9.0 cm rolls without slipping down a lane at 3.7 m/s. Calculate its total kinetic energy.
(III) Integrate to derive the formula for the moment of inertia of a uniform thin rod of length ℓ about an axis through its center, perpendicular to the rod (see Fig. 10–21f).
Suppose the force Fₜ in the cord hanging from the pulley of Example 10–10, Fig. 10–22, is given by the relation Fₜ = 3.00 t ― 0.20 t² (newtons) where t is in seconds. If the pulley starts from rest, what is the linear speed of a point on its rim 9.0 s later? Ignore friction and use the moment of inertia, calculated in Example 10–10.
A 2.30-m-long pole is balanced vertically on its tip. It starts to fall and its lower end does not slip. What will be the speed of the upper end of the pole just before it hits the ground? [Hint: Use conservation of energy.]