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Ch. 10 - Rotational Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 10 - Rotational MotionProblem 50c
Chapter 10, Problem 50c

Two blocks are connected by a light string passing over a pulley of radius 0.15 m and moment of inertia I. The blocks move (towards the right) with an acceleration of 1.00 m/s² along their frictionless inclines (see Fig. 10–62). Find the net torque acting on the pulley, and determine its moment of inertia, I.

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Identify the forces acting on the system: The two blocks are connected by a string over a pulley. The forces include the gravitational force on each block, the tension in the string, and the torque on the pulley due to the string's tension.
Write the equations of motion for each block: For block 1 (m₁) and block 2 (m₂), use Newton's second law along the incline. For block 1, the equation is m₁g sin(θ₁) - T₁ = m₁a, and for block 2, T₂ - m₂g sin(θ₂) = m₂a, where T₁ and T₂ are the tensions in the string on either side of the pulley.
Relate the tensions to the torque on the pulley: The net torque on the pulley is given by τ = (T₂ - T₁)r, where r is the radius of the pulley. Use this relationship to express the net torque in terms of the tensions and the radius.
Use the rotational analog of Newton's second law for the pulley: The net torque is also related to the moment of inertia and angular acceleration by τ = Iα. Since the angular acceleration α is related to the linear acceleration a by α = a/r, substitute this into the equation to express the torque in terms of I, a, and r.
Combine the equations to solve for the moment of inertia, I: Substitute the expressions for the tensions (from the block equations) and the net torque into the rotational equation. Rearrange to isolate I, and solve for it in terms of the given quantities (m₁, m₂, g, θ₁, θ₂, a, and r).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force acting on an object, calculated as the product of the force applied and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). In this scenario, the net torque on the pulley is influenced by the tension in the string and the radius of the pulley. Understanding how to calculate torque is essential for analyzing the rotational motion of the pulley.
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Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia (I) quantifies an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, depending on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For the pulley, the moment of inertia can be determined using the formula I = Σ(m*r²), where m is the mass of the object and r is the distance from the axis. This concept is crucial for understanding how the pulley will respond to the net torque applied.
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Newton's Second Law for Rotation

Newton's Second Law for rotation states that the net torque acting on an object is equal to the product of its moment of inertia and its angular acceleration (τ = Iα). In this problem, applying this law allows us to relate the linear acceleration of the blocks to the angular acceleration of the pulley, facilitating the calculation of both the net torque and the moment of inertia.
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Related Practice
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Let us treat a helicopter rotor blade as a long thin rod, as shown in Fig. 10–60. If each of the three rotor helicopter blades is 3.75 m long and has a mass of 135 kg, calculate the moment of inertia of the three rotor blades about the axis of rotation.

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To get a flat, uniform cylindrical satellite spinning at the correct rate, engineers fire four tangential rockets as shown in Fig. 10–61. Suppose that the satellite has a mass of 3600 kg and a radius of 4.0 m, and that the rockets each add a mass of 250 kg. What is the steady force required of each rocket if the satellite is to reach 28 rpm in 5.0 min, starting from rest?

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Textbook Question

A bowling ball of mass 7.3 kg and radius 9.0 cm rolls without slipping down a lane at 3.7 m/s. Calculate its total kinetic energy.

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Textbook Question

(III) Integrate to derive the formula for the moment of inertia of a uniform thin rod of length ℓ about an axis through its center, perpendicular to the rod (see Fig. 10–21f).

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Textbook Question

Suppose the force Fₜ in the cord hanging from the pulley of Example 10–10, Fig. 10–22, is given by the relation Fₜ = 3.00 t ― 0.20 t² (newtons) where t is in seconds. If the pulley starts from rest, what is the linear speed of a point on its rim 9.0 s later? Ignore friction and use the moment of inertia, calculated in Example 10–10.

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Textbook Question

A 2.30-m-long pole is balanced vertically on its tip. It starts to fall and its lower end does not slip. What will be the speed of the upper end of the pole just before it hits the ground? [Hint: Use conservation of energy.]

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