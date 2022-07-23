Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia (I) quantifies an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, depending on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For the pulley, the moment of inertia can be determined using the formula I = Σ(m*r²), where m is the mass of the object and r is the distance from the axis. This concept is crucial for understanding how the pulley will respond to the net torque applied.