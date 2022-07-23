Write the expression for the total mechanical energy at the initial position: The pole starts from rest, so its initial kinetic energy is zero. The potential energy is due to the center of mass of the pole, which is located at a height of \( \frac{L}{2} \) (half the length of the pole). The initial potential energy is \( U_i = m g \frac{L}{2} \), where \( m \) is the mass of the pole, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, and \( L \) is the length of the pole.