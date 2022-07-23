Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, depending on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. It is calculated by summing the products of each mass element and the square of its distance from the axis. In this scenario, the moment of inertia of the system will change as the person moves from the center to the edge of the platform, affecting the overall rotational kinetic energy.