Apply the conservation of angular momentum: Since there are no external torques, the total angular momentum remains constant. Thus, L_{initial} = L_{final} . Initially, L_0 = (1/2) M R^2 ω_0 + m R^2 ω_0 . At a later time, the woman has moved closer to the center, so her contribution to the moment of inertia changes. The final angular momentum is L_{final} = (1/2) M R^2 ω + m r(t)^2 ω , where ω is the new angular velocity and r(t) is her distance from the center as a function of time.