A woman of mass m stands at the edge of a solid cylindrical platform of mass M and radius R. At t = 0, the platform is rotating with negligible friction at angular velocity ω0 about a vertical axis through its center, and the woman begins walking with speed υ (relative to the platform) toward the center of the platform. Determine the angular velocity of the system as a function of time.
A uniform disk turns at 4.1 rev/s around a frictionless central axis. A nonrotating rod, of the same mass as the disk and length equal to the disk’s diameter, is dropped onto the freely spinning disk, Fig. 11–32. They then turn together around the spindle with their centers superposed. What is the angular frequency in rev/s of the combination?
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Key Concepts
Angular Momentum Conservation
Moment of Inertia
Angular Frequency
A woman of mass m stands at the edge of a solid cylindrical platform of mass M and radius R. At t = 0, the platform is rotating with negligible friction at angular velocity ω0 about a vertical axis through its center, and the woman begins walking with speed υ (relative to the platform) toward the center of the platform. What will be the angular velocity when the woman reaches the center?
A person of mass 75 kg stands at the center of a rotating merry-go-round platform of radius 3.0 m and moment of inertia 920. kg·m². The platform rotates without friction with angular velocity 0.95 rad/s. The person walks radially to the edge of the platform. Calculate the rotational kinetic energy of the system of platform plus person before and after the person’s walk.