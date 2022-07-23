Next, calculate the moment of inertia of the rod. The rod is dropped onto the disk and rotates about its center. The moment of inertia of a uniform rod about its center is \( I_{\text{rod}} = \frac{1}{12} M L^2 \), where \( L \) is the length of the rod. Since the length of the rod equals the diameter of the disk, \( L = 2R \). Substitute \( L = 2R \) into the formula for \( I_{\text{rod}} \).