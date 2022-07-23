A shop sign weighing 215 N hangs from the end of a uniform 135-N beam as shown in Fig. 12–59. Find the tension in the supporting wire (at 35.0°), and the horizontal and vertical forces exerted by the hinge on the beam at the wall.
A 2300-kg trailer is attached to a stationary truck at point B, Fig. 12–64. Determine the normal force exerted by the road on the rear tires at A, and the vertical force exerted on the trailer by the support B.
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Key Concepts
Normal Force
Equilibrium
Weight Distribution
A refrigerator is approximately a uniform rectangular solid 1.9 m tall, 1.0 m wide, and 0.75 m deep. If it sits upright on a truck with its 1.0-m dimension in the direction of travel, and if the refrigerator cannot slide on the truck, how rapidly can the truck accelerate without tipping the refrigerator over? [Hint: The normal force would act at one corner.]
A uniform rod AB of length 4.5 m and mass M = 3.8 kg is hinged at A and held in equilibrium by a light cord, as shown in Fig. 12–69. A load W = 22 N hangs from the rod at a distance d so that the tension in the cord is 85 N. Draw a free-body diagram for the rod.
A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?
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Three children are trying to balance on a seesaw, which includes a fulcrum rock acting as a pivot at the center, and a very light board 3.2 m long (Fig. 12–60). Two playmates are already on either end. Boy A has a mass of 45 kg, and boy B a mass of 35 kg. Where should girl C, whose mass is 25 kg, place herself so as to balance the seesaw?
(II) The force required to pull the cork out of the top of a wine bottle is in the range of 200 to 400 N. What range of forces F is required to open a wine bottle with the bottle opener shown in Fig. 12–58?
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