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Ch. 12 - Static Equilibrium; Elasticity and Fracture
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 12 - Static Equilibrium; Elasticity and FractureProblem 19
Chapter 12, Problem 19

A 2300-kg trailer is attached to a stationary truck at point B, Fig. 12–64. Determine the normal force exerted by the road on the rear tires at A, and the vertical force exerted on the trailer by the support B.
Diagram showing a 2300-kg trailer attached to a stationary truck, with forces and distances labeled for analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the forces acting on the trailer. Identify the weight of the trailer (W = m * g, where m = 2300 kg and g = 9.8 m/s²) acting downward at the trailer's center of gravity. Also, note the normal force at point A and the vertical force at point B as unknowns.
Step 2: Set up the equilibrium conditions for the trailer. Since the trailer is stationary, the sum of vertical forces must equal zero: N_A + F_B - W = 0, where N_A is the normal force at A, F_B is the vertical force at B, and W is the weight of the trailer.
Step 3: Apply the rotational equilibrium condition about point A. The sum of torques about point A must be zero. Use the distances provided in the diagram (not shown here) to calculate the torque contributions from the weight of the trailer and the vertical force at B. The equation will look like: (distance to center of gravity) * W = (distance to B) * F_B.
Step 4: Solve the torque equation for F_B (the vertical force at B). Substitute the known values for the distances and the weight of the trailer into the equation to isolate F_B.
Step 5: Substitute the value of F_B into the vertical force equilibrium equation (N_A + F_B - W = 0) to solve for N_A, the normal force at A. This will give you the required forces exerted by the road and the support.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Force

The normal force is the perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it. In this scenario, it counteracts the gravitational force acting on the trailer and the truck, ensuring that they remain in equilibrium. The magnitude of the normal force can be calculated by considering the weight of the trailer and any additional forces acting on it.
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Equilibrium

Equilibrium refers to a state where the sum of forces acting on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration. For the trailer and truck system, both vertical and horizontal forces must be balanced. This concept is crucial for determining the normal force and the vertical force exerted by the support, as it allows us to set up equations based on the forces involved.
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Weight Distribution

Weight distribution involves how the weight of an object is spread across its supports. In this case, the weight of the trailer affects the forces at points A and B. Understanding how the weight is distributed helps in calculating the normal force at the rear tires and the vertical force at the support, as these forces depend on the total weight and its distribution between the truck and trailer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A shop sign weighing 215 N hangs from the end of a uniform 135-N beam as shown in Fig. 12–59. Find the tension in the supporting wire (at 35.0°), and the horizontal and vertical forces exerted by the hinge on the beam at the wall.

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Textbook Question

A refrigerator is approximately a uniform rectangular solid 1.9 m tall, 1.0 m wide, and 0.75 m deep. If it sits upright on a truck with its 1.0-m dimension in the direction of travel, and if the refrigerator cannot slide on the truck, how rapidly can the truck accelerate without tipping the refrigerator over? [Hint: The normal force would act at one corner.]

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Textbook Question

A uniform rod AB of length 4.5 m and mass M = 3.8 kg is hinged at A and held in equilibrium by a light cord, as shown in Fig. 12–69. A load W = 22 N hangs from the rod at a distance d so that the tension in the cord is 85 N. Draw a free-body diagram for the rod.

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Textbook Question

A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?

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Textbook Question

Three children are trying to balance on a seesaw, which includes a fulcrum rock acting as a pivot at the center, and a very light board 3.2 m long (Fig. 12–60). Two playmates are already on either end. Boy A has a mass of 45 kg, and boy B a mass of 35 kg. Where should girl C, whose mass is 25 kg, place herself so as to balance the seesaw?

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Textbook Question

(II) The force required to pull the cork out of the top of a wine bottle is in the range of 200 to 400 N. What range of forces F is required to open a wine bottle with the bottle opener shown in Fig. 12–58?

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