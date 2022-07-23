A 2300-kg trailer is attached to a stationary truck at point B, Fig. 12–64. Determine the normal force exerted by the road on the rear tires at A, and the vertical force exerted on the trailer by the support B.
A refrigerator is approximately a uniform rectangular solid 1.9 m tall, 1.0 m wide, and 0.75 m deep. If it sits upright on a truck with its 1.0-m dimension in the direction of travel, and if the refrigerator cannot slide on the truck, how rapidly can the truck accelerate without tipping the refrigerator over? [Hint: The normal force would act at one corner.]
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Key Concepts
Torque
Normal Force
Center of Mass
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is 55 m tall and about 7.7 m in radius. The top is 4.5 m off center. Is the tower in stable equilibrium? If so, how much farther can it lean before it becomes unstable? Assume the tower is of uniform composition.
A uniform rod AB of length 4.5 m and mass M = 3.8 kg is hinged at A and held in equilibrium by a light cord, as shown in Fig. 12–69. A load W = 22 N hangs from the rod at a distance d so that the tension in the cord is 85 N. Draw a free-body diagram for the rod.
A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?
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A marble column of cross-sectional area 1.4m² supports a mass of 22,000 kg. By how much is the column shortened if it is 8.6 m high?
A 15-cm-long tendon was found to stretch 3.7 mm by a force of 13.4 N. The tendon was approximately round with an average diameter of 8.5 mm. Calculate Young’s modulus of this tendon.