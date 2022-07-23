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Ch. 12 - Static Equilibrium; Elasticity and Fracture
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 12 - Static Equilibrium; Elasticity and FractureProblem 36
Chapter 12, Problem 36

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is 55 m tall and about 7.7 m in radius. The top is 4.5 m off center. Is the tower in stable equilibrium? If so, how much farther can it lean before it becomes unstable? Assume the tower is of uniform composition.

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Determine the condition for stable equilibrium: An object is in stable equilibrium if its center of gravity (CG) lies vertically above its base of support. For the tower, this means the CG must project within the base's radius (7.7 m).
Calculate the horizontal displacement of the center of gravity: The problem states that the top of the tower is 4.5 m off-center. Since the tower is of uniform composition, the CG will also shift horizontally by 4.5 m from the center of the base.
Compare the horizontal displacement of the CG to the radius of the base: If the horizontal displacement (4.5 m) is less than the radius of the base (7.7 m), the tower is in stable equilibrium. Otherwise, it is unstable.
Determine the maximum allowable horizontal displacement for stability: The CG can lean up to the edge of the base, which is 7.7 m from the center. Subtract the current displacement (4.5 m) from the maximum displacement (7.7 m) to find how much farther the tower can lean before becoming unstable.
Summarize the findings: Conclude whether the tower is currently in stable equilibrium and calculate the additional horizontal displacement it can tolerate before reaching the tipping point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stable Equilibrium

Stable equilibrium occurs when an object, if displaced slightly, will return to its original position. For a structure like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, this means that the center of mass must remain above its base of support. If the center of mass shifts outside the base, the structure will tip over, indicating instability.
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Center of Mass

The center of mass is the point at which the mass of an object is concentrated and can be considered to act. For the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the center of mass is crucial in determining stability. If the center of mass is above the base of the tower, it remains stable; if it moves outside the base due to leaning, the tower risks falling.
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Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation. In the context of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, a higher moment of inertia means the tower is less likely to tip over when subjected to forces. The distribution of mass relative to the axis of rotation affects how far the tower can lean before becoming unstable.
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Related Practice
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A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?

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