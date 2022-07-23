The Leaning Tower of Pisa is 55 m tall and about 7.7 m in radius. The top is 4.5 m off center. Is the tower in stable equilibrium? If so, how much farther can it lean before it becomes unstable? Assume the tower is of uniform composition.
A marble column of cross-sectional area 1.4m² supports a mass of 22,000 kg. By how much is the column shortened if it is 8.6 m high?
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Key Concepts
Stress
Strain
Young's Modulus
Assume the supports of the uniform cantilever shown in Fig. 12–79 (m = 2900 kg) are made of wood. Calculate the minimum cross-sectional area required of each, assuming a safety factor of 9.0.
A refrigerator is approximately a uniform rectangular solid 1.9 m tall, 1.0 m wide, and 0.75 m deep. If it sits upright on a truck with its 1.0-m dimension in the direction of travel, and if the refrigerator cannot slide on the truck, how rapidly can the truck accelerate without tipping the refrigerator over? [Hint: The normal force would act at one corner.]
A uniform rod AB of length 4.5 m and mass M = 3.8 kg is hinged at A and held in equilibrium by a light cord, as shown in Fig. 12–69. A load W = 22 N hangs from the rod at a distance d so that the tension in the cord is 85 N. Draw a free-body diagram for the rod.
A steel cable is to support an elevator whose total (loaded) mass is not to exceed 3100 kg. If the maximum acceleration of the elevator is 1.8 m/s² , calculate the diameter of cable required. Assume a safety factor of 8.0.
A 15-cm-long tendon was found to stretch 3.7 mm by a force of 13.4 N. The tendon was approximately round with an average diameter of 8.5 mm. Calculate Young’s modulus of this tendon.