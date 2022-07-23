Estimate the diameter of a steel needle that can just barely remain on top of water due to surface tension. (See Figs. 13–38 and 13–39a, and Table 13–1.)
A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm, with what force does the fluid leave the needle?
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Key Concepts
Pascal's Principle
Pressure Calculation
Area Ratio
A common effect of surface tension is the ability of a liquid to rise up a narrow tube due to capillary action. Show that for a narrow tube of radius r placed in a liquid of density ρ and surface tension γ, the liquid in the tube will reach a height h = 2γ/ρgr above the level of the liquid outside the tube, where g is the gravitational acceleration. Assume that the liquid “wets” the tube and that the liquid surface is vertical at the contact with the inside of the tube.
A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm, what force on the plunger would be needed to push fluid into a vein where the gauge pressure is 75 mm-Hg? Answer for the instant just before the fluid starts to move.
If cholesterol buildup reduces the diameter of an artery by 25%, by what % will the blood flow rate be reduced, assuming the same pressure difference?
A hydraulic lift is used to jack a 960-kg car 52 cm off the floor. The diameter of the output piston is 18 cm, and the input force is 380 N. What is the area of the input piston?
A pump supplies water to a 1.59-cm inner diameter hose that tapers down to a 0.953-cm-diameter nozzle. The nozzle is aimed so water comes out at a 45° angle and lands 3.0 m away. The nozzle is 0.60 m above ground level, and the pump output is essentially at ground level. What pressure is supplied by the pump?