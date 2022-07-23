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Ch. 13 - Fluids
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 13 - FluidsProblem 70
Chapter 13, Problem 70

If cholesterol buildup reduces the diameter of an artery by 25%, by what % will the blood flow rate be reduced, assuming the same pressure difference?

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1
Understand the relationship between blood flow rate and the diameter of the artery. Blood flow rate (Q) is proportional to the fourth power of the radius (r) of the artery, as described by Poiseuille's law: Qr4. Since the diameter (d) is twice the radius, the flow rate is also proportional to the fourth power of the diameter: Qd4.
Calculate the new diameter of the artery after a 25% reduction. If the original diameter is d, the new diameter is d0.75 (since 25% reduction means 75% of the original diameter remains).
Determine the ratio of the new flow rate to the original flow rate. Using the proportionality Qd4, the ratio of the new flow rate (Qnew) to the original flow rate (Qoriginal) is given by: d0.754d4.
Simplify the ratio. The d terms cancel out, leaving: 0.754. Calculate this value to find the fraction of the original flow rate that remains.
Convert the result to a percentage reduction. Subtract the fraction of the remaining flow rate from 1 (or 100%) to find the percentage reduction in blood flow rate. This gives the final answer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poiseuille's Law

Poiseuille's Law describes the flow rate of a fluid through a cylindrical pipe, stating that flow rate is directly proportional to the fourth power of the radius and the pressure difference, and inversely proportional to the fluid's viscosity and the length of the pipe. This means that even small changes in the radius can lead to significant changes in flow rate.
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Flow Rate

Flow rate is the volume of fluid that passes through a given surface per unit time, typically measured in liters per second. In the context of blood flow, it is crucial for understanding how changes in vessel diameter affect the amount of blood delivered to tissues, which is vital for maintaining proper physiological function.
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Cross-sectional Area

The cross-sectional area of a blood vessel is the area of the vessel's interior through which blood flows. When the diameter of an artery decreases, the cross-sectional area also decreases, which impacts the flow rate. A reduction in diameter by 25% leads to a significant decrease in cross-sectional area, further affecting blood flow according to the principles of fluid dynamics.
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