A 12-cm-radius air duct is used to replenish the air of a room 8.2 m x 4.5 m x 3.5 m every 12 min. How fast does the air flow in the duct?
A 0.48-kg piece of wood floats in water but is found to sink in alcohol (SG = 0.79), in which it has an apparent mass of 0.047 kg. What is the SG of the wood?
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Key Concepts
Specific Gravity (SG)
Buoyancy
Apparent Weight
Determine the minimum gauge pressure needed in the water pipe leading into a building if water is to come out of a faucet on the fourteenth floor, 44 m above that pipe.
Calculate the true mass (in vacuum) of an aluminum sphere whose apparent mass is 4.0000 kg when weighed in air.
How many helium-filled balloons would it take to lift a person? Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and that each helium-filled balloon is spherical with a diameter of 36 cm.
How fast does water flow from a hole at the bottom of a very wide, 5.1-m-deep storage tank filled with water? Ignore viscosity.
An open-tube mercury manometer is used to measure the pressure in an oxygen tank. When the atmospheric pressure is 1040 mbar, what is the absolute pressure (in Pa) in the tank if the height of the mercury in the open tube is 7.6 cm lower than the mercury in the tube connected to the tank? See Fig. 13–10a.