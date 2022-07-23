What is the volume rate of flow of water from a 1.85-cm-diameter faucet if the pressure head is 12.0 m?
A 12-cm-radius air duct is used to replenish the air of a room 8.2 m x 4.5 m x 3.5 m every 12 min. How fast does the air flow in the duct?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Airflow Rate
Cross-sectional Area of the Duct
Velocity of Airflow
A 0.48-kg piece of wood floats in water but is found to sink in alcohol (SG = 0.79), in which it has an apparent mass of 0.047 kg. What is the SG of the wood?
Calculate the true mass (in vacuum) of an aluminum sphere whose apparent mass is 4.0000 kg when weighed in air.
How many helium-filled balloons would it take to lift a person? Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and that each helium-filled balloon is spherical with a diameter of 36 cm.
How fast does water flow from a hole at the bottom of a very wide, 5.1-m-deep storage tank filled with water? Ignore viscosity.
A fish tank has dimensions 36 cm wide by 1.0 m long by 0.60 m high. If the filter should process all the water in the tank once every 2.5 h, what should the flow speed be in the 3.0-cm-diameter input tube for the filter?