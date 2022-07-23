Torricelli's Law

Torricelli's Law states that the speed of fluid flowing out of an orifice under the force of gravity is proportional to the square root of the height of the fluid above the opening. Mathematically, it can be expressed as v = √(2gh), where v is the exit speed, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height of the fluid column. This principle is crucial for determining the flow speed of water from the tank.