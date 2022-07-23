A guitar string is 91 cm long and has a mass of 3.2 g. The vibrating portion of the string from the bridge to the support post is ℓ = 64cm and the string is under a tension of 520 N. What are the frequencies of the fundamental and first two overtones?
A particular string resonates in four loops at a frequency of 320 Hz. Name at least three other frequencies at which it will resonate. What is each called?
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Frequency
Harmonics
Resonance
One end of a horizontal string is attached to a small-amplitude mechanical 60.0-Hz oscillator. The string’s mass per unit length is 3.9 x 10⁻ ⁴ kg/m. The string passes over a pulley, a distance ℓ = 1.50 m away, and weights are hung from this end, Fig. 15–38. What mass m must be hung from this end of the string to produce five loops of a standing wave? Assume the string at the oscillator is a node, which is nearly true.
Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by: D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt); D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ). Describe the resultant wave, by equation and in words, if ϕ = π/2.
Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by: D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt); D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ). What is the amplitude of this resultant wave? Is the wave purely sinusoidal, or not?
The speed of waves on a string is 96 m/s. If the frequency of standing waves is 435 Hz, how far apart are two adjacent nodes?
A transverse wave on a cord is given by D(x,t) = 0.12 sin (3.0x - 15.0t), where D and x are in meters and t is in seconds. At t = 0.20s, what are the displacement, velocity, and acceleration of a point on the cord where x = 0.60 m?