Fundamental Frequency

The fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which a system vibrates. For a vibrating string, it is determined by the length of the string, the tension, and the mass per unit length. The formula for the fundamental frequency (f1) is f1 = (1/2L) * √(T/μ), where L is the length of the vibrating portion, T is the tension, and μ is the mass per unit length.