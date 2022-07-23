A guitar string is 91 cm long and has a mass of 3.2 g. The vibrating portion of the string from the bridge to the support post is ℓ = 64cm and the string is under a tension of 520 N. What are the frequencies of the fundamental and first two overtones?
One end of a horizontal string is attached to a small-amplitude mechanical 60.0-Hz oscillator. The string’s mass per unit length is 3.9 x 10⁻ ⁴ kg/m. The string passes over a pulley, a distance ℓ = 1.50 m away, and weights are hung from this end, Fig. 15–38. What mass m must be hung from this end of the string to produce five loops of a standing wave? Assume the string at the oscillator is a node, which is nearly true.
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Key Concepts
Standing Waves
Tension in the String
Fundamental Frequency and Harmonics
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The displacement of a standing wave on a string is given by D = 2.4 sin ( 0.60x ) cos (42t) , where x and D are in centimeters and t is in seconds. What is the distance (cm) between nodes?