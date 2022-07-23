Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 88b
Chapter 17, Problem 88b

A helium balloon has volume V₀ and temperature T₀ at sea level where the pressure is P₀ and the air density is ρ₀. The balloon is allowed to float up in the air to altitude y where the temperature is T₁. Show that the buoyant force does not depend on altitude y. Assume that the skin of the balloon maintains the helium pressure at a constant factor of 1.05 times greater than the outside pressure. [Hint: Assume that the pressure change with altitude is P = P₀ e⁻ᶜʸ , Eq. 13–6c in Chapter 13.]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the formula for the buoyant force, which is given by Archimedes' principle: F_b = ρ_air * V_displaced * g, where ρ_air is the density of the surrounding air, V_displaced is the volume of the displaced air (equal to the volume of the balloon), and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
The air density ρ_air at altitude y can be expressed using the ideal gas law: ρ_air = P / (R * T), where P is the pressure, T is the temperature, and R is the specific gas constant for air. Substitute the pressure at altitude y, P = P₀ * e⁻ᶜʸ, into this expression to get ρ_air = (P₀ * e⁻ᶜʸ) / (R * T₁).
The volume of the balloon, V, can be determined using the ideal gas law for helium. Since the pressure inside the balloon is maintained at 1.05 times the outside pressure, P_helium = 1.05 * P. Using the ideal gas law, V = (n * R_helium * T₁) / P_helium, where n is the number of moles of helium and R_helium is the specific gas constant for helium.
Substitute the expression for P_helium into the volume equation: V = (n * R_helium * T₁) / (1.05 * P₀ * e⁻ᶜʸ). Notice that the e⁻ᶜʸ term cancels out when calculating the buoyant force because it appears in both ρ_air and V.
Finally, substitute ρ_air and V into the buoyant force equation: F_b = [(P₀ / (R * T₁)) * e⁻ᶜʸ] * [(n * R_helium * T₁) / (1.05 * P₀ * e⁻ᶜʸ)] * g. Simplify the expression to show that F_b is independent of altitude y, as all altitude-dependent terms cancel out.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buoyant Force

The buoyant force is the upward force exerted by a fluid on an object submerged in it, which is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. According to Archimedes' principle, this force depends on the density of the fluid and the volume of the object submerged, not on the object's weight or the altitude at which it is located.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:14
Comparing Buoyant Forces

Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. In the context of the helium balloon, this law helps to understand how the volume and pressure of the gas inside the balloon change with altitude and temperature, affecting the balloon's behavior in the atmosphere.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Pressure Variation with Altitude

Pressure in the atmosphere decreases with increasing altitude due to the weight of the air above. The equation P = P₀ e⁻ᶜʸ describes this exponential decay, where P₀ is the pressure at sea level, c is a constant related to the temperature and density of the air, and y is the altitude. This relationship is crucial for understanding how the external pressure acting on the balloon changes as it rises.
Recommended video:
Guided course
17:04
Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why snorkels are not 4 feet long. Snorkelers breathe through short tubular “snorkels” while swimming under water very near the surface (Fig. 17–24). One end of the snorkel is in the snorkeler’s mouth and the other end protrudes just above the water’s surface. Unfortunately, snorkels cannot support breathing to any great depth: it is said that a typical snorkeler below a water depth of only about 30 cm cannot draw a breath through a snorkel. Based on this observation, what is the approximate change in a typical person’s lung pressure (in atm) when drawing a breath? (Note that your diaphragm muscles, which expand your lungs, must work also against the extra water pressure.)

<IMAGE>

1404
views
Textbook Question

A brass lid screws tightly onto a glass jar at 15°C. To help open the jar, it can be placed into a bath of hot water. After this treatment, the temperatures of the lid and the jar are both 55°C. The inside diameter of the lid is 7.0 cm. Find the size of the gap (difference in radius) that develops by this procedure.

1058
views
Textbook Question

Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At 273.15 K and 1.00 atm pressure, 1.00 mole of an ideal gas is found to occupy 22.4 L. Obtain the form of the ideal gas law in this alternate universe, including the value of the gas constant R.

1187
views
Textbook Question

A copper wire sags 54.0 cm between two utility poles 30.0 m apart when the temperature is -15° C. Estimate the amount of sag when the temperature is + 35° C. [Hint: An estimate can be made by assuming the shape of the wire is approximately an arc of a circle; hard equations can sometimes be solved by guessing values.]

1180
views
Textbook Question

From the known value of atmospheric pressure at the surface of the Earth, estimate the total number of air molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere.

1073
views